Ann Falcone went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was a close friend of the Lord for 96-plus years and a loyal member of the Orthodox faith. At the church, she regularly helped make pierogis, nut rolls and dinners that raised money.
She was a founding member of Christ Our Savior Russian Orthodox Church near Clymer and was fully involved in the church family until recently. She loved to read and repeat the 23rd Psalm. She is surely dwelling in the house of the Lord.
She was born Feb. 29, 1924, on a remote farm in Cameron’s Bottom on a snowy day to Michael and Helen Bablicik Kepins, who were hard-working Ukrainian immigrants. Ann was proud of her heritage, and of being a leap year baby. She often joked with family and friends about being a teenager in the later years of her life and was always curious to learn more about her motherland.
She was the second youngest of eight siblings, having four brothers (Peter, George, Jim and Joe) and three sisters (Catherine, Marion and Pauline) who worked the farm and shared many loving experiences as they grew up and moved on in life. All of her siblings are deceased. She always maintained a close relationship with all of them, taking on the role of matriarch and being lovingly referred to as Aunt Peggy (by her nieces and grandnieces, Mary, Joan and Lorraine, as well as their children). She loved to play baseball on the farm with her brothers and join in the games during get-togethers. While she admits to being shy as a child, she became a beloved life of the party at family get-togethers after she started her own family.
Ann was a proud American. Her efforts as one of the most versatile Rosie-the-Riveters during the war effort in the 1940s, riveting Corsairs and welding landing crafts, were always admired by her family. Later, she was a waitress and spent many years making windows at Season-All Industries. Her work ethic was second to none her entire life. She was also an active volunteer at the VFW and American Legion auxiliaries, being a life member of both organizations. An avid cook, her holupkis, pizzelles, jellies, wines and nut rolls were very special.
The love of her life was Dominick Thomas Falcone (also known as Poppy), who died in 2008. They lived many years together in the renovated one-room schoolhouse in Cherryhill Township near Clymer. This home was also where she and her brothers and sisters went to school in the 1930s. She lovingly cared for Dominick at home for many years, much like the way she cared for her ailing mother and several of her nieces. She and Dominick enjoyed dancing, cards and family to the fullest, and will be missed at get-togethers. They are probably waltzing in heaven now.
Ann and Dominick were blessed with two children, a daughter, Andrea Basel (Ken), and a son, Tom Falcone (Cathy McAnulty); and three grandchildren, Ryan Falcone, Shannon Blanciak (Jon) and Ken Basel (Roxanne). Ann loved taking the grandkids on adventures and walks, especially to the high rocks around Clymer. (Philippians 1:7 — You have a very special place in my heart) — All our hearts.
