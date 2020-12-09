Ann Marie Fulmer

Ann Marie (Hevner) Fulmer, 84, of Hillsdale, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at AristaCare @ Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The daughter of James E. and Helen G. (Kerlin) Hevner Sr., she was born on Feb. 10, 1936, in Montgomery Township, Indiana County.
Ann Marie was a graduate of Turtle Creek High School, Class of 1954.
She worked as a cashier in the business office at Miners Hospital in Spangler and as a loan clerk for S&T Bank.
Ann Marie was a Civil War aficionado. She was an avid crafter who loved to crochet.
She is survived by her four children, Robin Hutton and husband David Sr., of Mahaffey, Carreen Jensen and husband Edward, of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey Fulmer and wife Tammy, of Hastings, and Brian Fulmer and wife Amber, of Shirley, Mass.; her six grandchildren, Steph-anie Boland and husband Mark, David Hutton Jr. and wife Michelle, Taylor Jensen, Maggie Fulmer, Scout Fulmer and Piper Fulmer; and her four great-grandchildren, Noah and Addison Hutton, and Vince and Gage Boland.
Ann Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers and two sisters, James E. Hevner Jr., Robert Hevner, Norma Sharp and Evelyn Birch.
A private family memorial service will be planned in the future.
Arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to Four Footed Friends at 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Ann Marie’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.