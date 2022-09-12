Ann McDonald Staples, 91, of Marion Center, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with the Rev. William Geiger officiating.
Burial will follow at Marion Center Memorial Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coal Country Hangout Youth Center (CCHYC), 1104 Maple Ave., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
