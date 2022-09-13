Ann McDonald Staples, 91, of Marion Center, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 9, 1931, she was the daughter of Aubrey Henry McDonald and Doris (Shirar) McDonald.
Ann graduated high school at age 16 and enrolled in Southern Methodist University, earning a bachelor’s by age 21. She furthered her education in musicology at Indiana University-Bloomington, earning a master’s and completing all coursework to obtain ABD status in the late 1950s. After getting married and starting a family, Ann returned to Pittsburgh’s Theological Seminary in her mid-50s to complete coursework in preparation for her ordination to the diaconate in 1986.
Ann’s love of music led her to teach private piano lessons to scores of young people over several decades in her home and part-time classes at IUP during faculty sabbaticals. Following her ordination, Ann worked full time as a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. Ann served two parishes in the Pittsburgh area before accepting an assignment as deacon in charge of the St. Thomas and St. Luke’s Episcopal parishes located in Northern Cambria and Patton, respectively.
During this time, Ann answered another calling to develop the nonprofit Coal Country Hangout Youth Center (CCHYC), a full-service youth center that operates a pre-K daycare, teen center and adult computer learning lab to meet the needs of the Northern Cambria County community. Ann remained on the board of this organization until spring 2022.
Throughout her life, Ann was an avid lover of music and the church. She also enjoyed gardening and reading. She was especially fond of her pet cats Lexi and Lacey.
Ann is survived by her six children: Mark Richardson (Georgia), of Boston, Mass.; David Richardson, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Claudia Stapleton (James), of Indiana; Kathryn “Kate” Franklin, of Atlanta, Ga.; John Matthew “Matt” Staples, of Blairsville; and Hilary Staples (Robert Begg), of Indiana. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Brittany McDonald; Megan Richardson (Omri); Kevin Stapleton (Aubree); Derek, Riley and Dylan (Alaina) Stapleton; Rachel Staples (Jake); Adrian Staples; and Jaydon Franklin; three great-grandchildren: Quinn, Liam and Logan; her brother, Richard McDonald (Helen), of Fredericksburg, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and her second husband, James Staples, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Richardson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana., with the Rev. William Geiger officiating.
Burial will follow at Marion Center Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coal Country Hangout Youth Center (CCHYC), 3909 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
Ann’s family offers their sincere thanks to the Communities at Indian Haven and Rose Haven nursing homes for the comforting care they provided to their mother over the past several months.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.