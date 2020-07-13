Ann Romansic Wagner, 93, of Wake Forest, N.C., formerly of Indiana, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Ann was born on Oct. 7, 1926, in Graceton to
Jacob and Mary Regrut Romansic.
Prior to her retirement, Ann worked as a deputy treasurer in the Indiana County Court House. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church until her relocation to Wake Forest, where she became a member of Hope Lutheran Church. Ann always made sure that family and friends left her home with a full tummy.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, family get-togethers and picnics, ceramics, making and planting flower arrangements, decorating her home for Christmastime, family beach vacations at the Outer Banks, shopping trips with her loved ones and polka dancing at family weddings.
Ann’s greatest joy was her family.
She was the loving mother of her two surviving, devoted daughters: Carolyn Raymond and her husband James, of Raleigh, N.C., and Sheila Lytle and her husband Ralph, of Naples, Fla.
She was known as “Grammie” by her five grandchildren, whom she adored: Kimberly Raymond and her husband, Craig Boylstein, of Conway, S.C.; Sonia Raymond and her husband, Kevin Wilson, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Chad McCoy and his wife, Shelbi, of Clayton, N.C.; Michele Rotosky and her husband, Nicholas III, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Lisa Nury and her husband, David, of Pittsburgh.
Ann leaves seven great-grandchildren who will cherish their memories of her: Alexis Healy and her husband, Orion, of Garner, N.C.; Ty McCoy, of Clayton, N.C.; Taylor Rotosky and Jaden Rotosky, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Jack Nury, Anna Nury and Mia Nury, of Pittsburgh.
Ann was the devoted wife of the late Carl David Wagner, who passed away in 1971.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Jacob Romansic, Marie Ruffner and Kathryn Anderson.
In accordance with Ann’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
A gathering to celebrate Ann’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.