Anna Belle Henry Blankenship, 93, of Indiana Square Personal Care Home and formerly of Brush Valley, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Clarence and Ressa (Pennington) Fulmer, she was born on June 26, 1927, in Loraine.
Anna Belle was a 1945 graduate of Marion Center High School. She had previously worked as a shoe salesperson for the former Penn Traffic department store in Indiana.
Anna Belle married Dean Henry in 1948. After his death she wed J. Paul Blankenship in 1984.
Anna Belle was a member of the Independent Traditional Holiness Church of Indiana.
She is survived by her two children: Robert Henry and spouse Iris, of Clymer; Beverly Costlow and spouse Clyde, of Lilly; her two stepchildren, Michael Blankenship and spouse Gloria, of New Florence; and Rita Blankenship, of Oregon; her six grandchildren, Tiffany, Heidi, Laura, Thaddeus, Candace and Yvette; and her numerous great-grandchildren.
Anna Belle was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Harold Fulmer and Clarence Fulmer Jr.; her sister: Jeanette Fulmer; her grandsons, Ryan Henry and Andy Blankenship; and her two husbands, Dean Henry and J. Paul Blankenship.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service officiated by the Rev. Charles F. Williamson. Interment will take place at Ruffner Cemetery in Clymer.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time.
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a livestream of Anna Belle's funeral service will be available for viewing.