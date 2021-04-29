Anna C. Snyder

Anna Catherine (Sager) Snyder, 93, of Brush Valley, passed away peacefully with family on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Anna, also known affectionately as Mom, Grandma, Gram and “Beka,” always lit up a room with her radiant smile and would never let a belly go hungry or a palate thirsty. She loved entertaining family and cherished every moment spent with them. She loved with every beat of her heart and ounce of her soul, offering companionship and support to any and all in her life.
A devoted wife of 74 years to her life partner, Wayne, she was a lifelong resident of Brush Valley, graduating from Brush Valley High School and residing at their home on Snyder Road since 1950.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lois Griffith and Joyce Heming, of Brush Valley; five grandchildren, John Griffith, Anne Heming, Richard Griffith, Lori Nelson and Jill Barbus; and her 12 great-grandchildren, Laken Griffith, Brock Barbus, Laurel Griffith, Abby Griffith, Emma Griffith, Ashton Nelson, Bryce Ruffner, Ian Griffith, Alison Griffith, Dylan Nelson, Stevie Barbus, and Amelia Griffith.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, Wayne Richard Snyder, of Brush Valley; son Wayne R. Snyder II; parents George Sager and Margaret Sager; brother George Sager; and sisters Irene Mulvihill and Genevieve Chrissy.
Viewings will be held at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.