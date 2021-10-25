Anna Furman

Jan. 11, 1920 — Oct. 23, 2021
Anna (Busony) Furman, 101, of Seward (Village of Charles), fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital after complications from COVID-19.
Anna was one of 12 children born to John and Anna (Kraynak) Busony on Jan. 11, 1920, in the mining community of Boltz, aka Charles, where she lived until her death. She was married to Edwin R. Furman on June 26, 1948, until his death in 1999.
A beloved friend, mother and bubba, she was generous with her love. She was strong, polite and always spoke well of others. The oldest living member of the town where she once worked at the company store, many of her stories and photographs appear in historical depictions and publications of the area.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Michael, infant John, Mary, George, Alexander, Nicholas, John, Joseph, Adam and Eve; husband; and infant son, Edwin Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Franklin, Seward; daughter, Carrie Ann, wife of Richard Hower, Seward (Charles); and grandchildren, Andrew Hower and wife Rebecca Unruh, Bluemont, Va., and Sarah Hower and fiance Terry “Melvin” Wisbith, Schweknsville.
Anna was a member of Christ the Saviour Cathedral. She was God’s gift for the many happy, healthy, blessed years she shared with us.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a Panachida service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the Saviour Cathedral. The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak is the celebrant. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.