Anna J. Rearic

Anna Jane Rearic, 84, of Elderton, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Evansburg, the daughter of Henry and Mary Bartow.
Anna was a 30-year resident of the Elderton area, previously living many years in Whitesburg.
She was dedicated to caring for her family and loved going shopping with her niece.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Brian Kepple and wife Fay, of Kentucky; Bret Kepple and wife Dee, of Indiana; Randy Kepple and wife Marla, of Indiana; Tim Kepple and wife Kim, of Cherry Run; and Kris Kepple and wife Val, of Kittanning; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry W. Rearic, who passed away on July 17, 2020.
At Anna’s request, services will be private. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
