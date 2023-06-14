It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anna Jean Japour, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
She was a strong and independent woman who lived life to the fullest. She was born in Beyer, and attended a private boarding school for the deaf in Pittsburgh, where she graduated with top honors.
In 1953, she moved to Detroit on her own as an 18-year-old single, young woman in search of new and exciting opportunities. She was first hired by National Bank of Detroit and then the headquarters of Ford Motor Co., where she worked for 35 years.
Upon retirement, she moved to Florida with her husband, James, to whom she was married for 57 wonderful years; he preceded her in death in 2013.
She was a smart and hard-working woman who always put her family first. Anna Jean was a devoted mother to her two children, Dr. Anthony Japour and Mary Ann Japour, as well as son-in-law Stuart Stafman. She was a loving grandmother to her two grandchildren, Laura and Joshua; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Bradley. She was always there for her family, offering support and guidance whenever they needed it.
In her free time, she loved to dance with her husband and play golf, bocce and cards with her friends and family. She was always up for an adventure and loved to travel and explore new places.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her kind heart, infectious smile and unwavering love will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. You will always be in our hearts.
In addition to her husband, Anna was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Jean Buffone; and survived by her sisters, Isabel Aul and Rosaline Ladd.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in memory of Anna Jean Japour be made to Gallaudet University at the link: https://gallaudet.edu/development/fund/# contact; or to the Bay Oaks Historic Retirement Residence at 435 NE 34th St., Miami, FL 33137, where she lived in the last year of her life and joyously celebrated her 88th birthday with old friends, family and community residents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.
