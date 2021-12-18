Anna (Jane) Kanouff, 84, of Homer City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
She was the daughter of Clinton and Jennie (McNulty) Goldberg and was born Jan. 25, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, David S. (Bud) Kanouff; and her brother, Wayne Goldberg.
Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time at camp with her late husband David, where they enjoyed many hours of fishing together with their grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading her Bible and was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
Jane is survived by her son, David C. Kanouff and fiancée, Kathy Lichtenfels; her daughter, Theresa and husband Jeff Reinhard; five grandchildren, Adam Kanouff and wife Melissa; Anthony Kanouff and wife Dana; Angela (Kanouff) Szenmikloski and husband Andy; Lucas Reinard and fiancée Karla Ramsden; and Marissa (Reinard) Boring and husband Tim. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Garrison, Autumn, Andrew, Alex, Kaiden, Alexa and Ezra. Her siblings, Helen and husband Joseph Slusarcyr; Father James Goldberg; and Robert Goldberg, also survive her.
She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own.
There will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held later. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook.