Anna Louise Varescak

Anna “Anne” Louise Varescak, 104, passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022, with her family by her side.
The daughter of Constance and Alex Glebovich, Anne was born in 1918 in Ernest.
She was the youngest of five children. At 4 years of age, her family moved to Indiana.
Before high school graduation, Anne did an internship in the secretarial field.
For the next 15 years, she worked for the William Penn Council Boy Scouts of America, Indiana District. During this time, the Boy Scout Camp William Penn was formed.
On Oct. 5, 1940, she married the love of her life, John Varescak.
When the Armstrong Indiana Association for the Blind was being formed, she put her efforts into the organization, and for the next 10 years, she served on the executive board.
For the next 25 years, Anne and her husband John, a watchmaker, owned and operated John’s Jewelry and Gift Shop.
In 1980, a tragic fire struck the Downtown Indiana Business District resulting in the loss of the store. In the meantime, Anne and John adopted two children: John and Connie.
When the Alice Paul House was built, Anne volunteered her services and became an advocate for the next 15 years.
During this time, in 1990, after 50 years of marriage, her husband passed away.
Anne had the distinction of being the oldest member of St. Bernard’s Parish and has the longest number of years in membership in the Catholic Daughters of America.
When the bowling alleys were installed in the recreational center, the C.D. of A. formed bowling teams. Many friendships were made at this time that lasted a lifetime.
Anne also volunteered for the United Way.
She had several hobbies and activities, such as knitting and crocheting, and she loved to decorate the jewelry store for the holidays and dance with her husband.
She was involved in many of her children’s school activities and fundraisers.
Anne was a loving mother, enjoying the time she spent with her family.
Anne will be missed by her children, John and Connie Varescak; her dogs, Alex and Simone; andmany nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John Varescak, and her siblings, Amelia, Paul, Alex and Constance.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
A rosary service with Catholic Daughters of America will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday during visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, with Father Tage Danielson as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions in Anne’s memory may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.