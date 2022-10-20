Anna (Luzier) Wilson, 83, of Pasadena, Md. (formerly of Hillsdale), our loving and devoted grandmother, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2022.
Mrs. Wilson was born May 5, 1939, in Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William Ellsworth and Capitola (Graham) Luzier.
She was the loving wife of Roger Wilson; they had a daughter, Tammy, who they cherished as their only child.
In the 1960s, Mrs. Wilson moved with her husband and daughter to Maryland, as her husband was offered a teaching position.
Mrs. Wilson dedicated many years of her life caring for her grandchildren and taking them everywhere, along with their friends who also looked at her as their own bonus grandmother.
As her grandchildren grew older, Mrs. Wilson spent time traveling to the Outer Banks to spend time with her brother Ken and sister Barbara, as well as going to Connecticut to see her brother Bill and family.
She loved her phone calls with her brother Joe, going on bus trips, bingo at Orchard Beach Fire Hall and attending Tuesday luncheons with her coffee club friends.
She would never pass up an opportunity to go dine on the water or to enjoy a margarita, so she could propose a toast, or “profose a toast,” as she preferred to say.
Mrs. Wilson enjoyed spending time with her family on holidays, celebrations and vacations to Ocean City, Md. She looked forward to day trip or weekend trips with her daughter, Tammy, who was just as much her daughter as she was a best friend.
Mrs. Wilson also attended meetings and events with her friends at Poplar Ridge Senior Club in Pasadena, where she was a member.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter Tammy Selby (Tom), of Pasadena; granddaughter Dana (Lance); grandson Ryan; granddaughter Candace; a brother, Joseph Luzier; a sister, Barbara Williams; a brother-in-law, Richard (Peggy) Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her former son-in-law Ernest Lowman, father of Dana and Ryan; as well as her longtime best friend Fran Meeks (Dave).
She was predeceased by her husband Roger Wilson; six brothers: Gordon, James, Wesley, David, Kenneth and Bill Luzier; her three sisters, Dorothy Dunn, Edna Stiffler and Betty Stiffler; a sister, Betty, who died in infancy; sisters-in-law Dolores (Jack) Thiel and Linda (Ken) Zanchi; and brothers-in-law Robert, Bennie (Betty Lou) and Larry (Betty) Wilson.
A private burial will be held in Pennsylvania, with Mrs. Wilson’s brother, Joe, as the officiant. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date to allow friends and loved ones to remember Mrs. Wilson.
Local arrangements are with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Anna’s guestbook and share a message or memory.