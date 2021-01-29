Anna Marie (Allison) Anderson, 65, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Detroit, Mich., June 18, 1955, she was a daughter of William Thomas Allison and Mary Ann (Kowchuck) Allison. She was the wife of William Duke Anderson, whom she married Feb. 17, 1973.
Anna was retired from InFirst Bank in Indiana where she had worked as an accounting specialist for many years.
She is remembered by her husband, Bill, and her children, William D. Anderson (Stephanie), Apollo, and Allison M. Anderson, Indiana. Other surviving family members include her grandsons Cameron, Braden and Nicolas Anderson; siblings Pamela Zellman (Ronald), Indiana, and William Allison, Shelocta; and several nieces and nephews.
Anna dearly loved her family and treasured the time she had with her grandsons.
Service arrangements are private. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
