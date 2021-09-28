Anna M. Frederick

Anna M. (Fulton) Frederick, 76, of Strongstown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 21, 1945, and was a daughter of Irvin and Rose (Patterson) Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John C. Frederick; and her brothers and sisters, Margaret, Eugene, Mildred, David and William.
Anna is survived by her children, George Frederick, John Frederick (Sandy Stiles), Annie (Tom) Hauck, Erma (Frederick) Warzel, Mary Jo Frederick and Jessie Frederick; grandchildren, Brandon Hauck (Shannon Bennett), Emily Frederick, Shauntel Hauck, Hailey Warzel and Alec Edwards; great-grandchildren, Aiyana (Gaston) Kline and Emberlynn Hauck. She was the sister of surviving siblings, Elizabeth, Richard, Charles, Mary Alice, Thomas, Roger, Samuel and George. She is also survived by her special neighbors, Darlene Williams and Rick Warzel.
Anna loved the simple pleasures in life such as spending time with her family, sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds, joking around with people, doing her word finds, going for rides to get ice cream, riding in the golf cart and camping.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.