Anna Mae Lightcap, 82, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, while at the Margaret Manor Personal Care Home.
Born May 14, 1938, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Harold and Jane (Williams) Mottarn.
Anna had been employed for 21 years by The Indiana Gazette in the circulation department. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, dancing, socializing and camping with her husband. Anna loved a good joke and will be remembered for her happy personality. One of her most pleasant memories was a girls’ trip to Hawaii with her sisters.
Surviving are her three children, James Lightcap and his significant other, Bonnie Montague; Kelley Lightcap and her significant other, Randy Jordan; and Lora Evanick and her husband, Daniel; a sister, Nedra Spearing; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Anna in death were her parents; husband, Merle; a son, Howard; and siblings, Carol Hubbert, Sue Shick and Harold Mottarn.
Friends will be received on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Burial in Washington Church Cemetery will be private.
Masks and social distancing will be required as per CDC recommendations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.