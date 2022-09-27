You belong among the wildflowers
You belong somewhere close to me
Far away from your
trouble and worry
You belong somewhere you feel free
— Thomas Earl Petty
Anna Mae Thomas Rumbaugh, 90, of Brush Valley, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter at her side on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, after providing decades of family leadership to her husband, children, nieces and nephews.
Born to Clayton Thomas and Anna Grace Trexel on April 28, 1932, in Thomas Mills, Somerset County, she graduated from Elders Ridge High School in Apollo.
Anna Mae grew up on the family farm in Thomas Mills. After her father died in 1941, the family experienced many lean years and moved around to various locations in western Pennsylvania. In her senior year of high school, she lived apart from her mother and siblings with the principal’s family so that she could graduate from Elders Ridge, earning her room and board by cleaning, doing their laundry and working at Dean’s Diner as a waitress on weekends.
She worked for many years at the Syntron Co. and FMC Corporation in Homer City, where she met her husband, Jack, whom she married in 1955. Taking a hiatus to raise her family, she worked a variety of jobs. She was a short-order cook at Nin Bruno’s Happy Hour Café and worked at Green Vase Floral, Indiana Crafts and a number of other temporary jobs that provided the flexibility to devote herself to her home and family before returning to FMC Corporation.
After retiring and moving to Brush Valley, she nourished her intellectual curiosity and found a true passion in gardening, becoming a Pennsylvania Master Gardener in 1992 and serving actively in that organization until age and infirmity limited her participation. She was also active in the Indiana County Herb Study Group, Brush Valley Senior Citizens, Homer City Seniors, Brush Valley and Homer City Birthday Clubs, AARP 2581 and VFW Post 1989 Auxilary.
Anna Mae grew up a Lutheran and became a member of Homer City Presbyterian Church and later the United Methodist Church in Brush Valley.
She lived a full life, overcoming many challenges and changes including the 1930s Depression, the early death of her father and frequent relocations as a child, taking her to many local communities including Thomas Mills, Jerome, Apollo, Saltsburg, Indiana, Homer City and Brush Valley.
She reflected fondly on her experiences growing up and the many friendships she made along the way. Her strong spiritual faith sustained her during trying times, and she was always able to make a joke and smile for those who knew her. She was particularly grateful for the loving support and care provided by family and friends during the last few years.
She leaves as her legacy two children: Christine Rumbaugh (Francis “Buzz” Amadei), of Homer City, and Thomas Rumbaugh (Patricia), of Takoma Park, Md.; two grandchildren: Alexander Rumbaugh and Sarah Rumbaugh (Zach Mayo); and one great-grandchild: Charles Alexander Mayo.
Her children remember her as a loving mother, caretaker, cook, “MacGyver” and dedicated organizer of family events. In addition, she lives on in the memories of numerous nieces and nephews to whom she had become a second mother: Ray Hobson; Ruthann Hobson Gray; Larry, Tom and Jack Marshall; John Thomas; and Coletta Thomas Stickel. She was particularly remembered for hosting and preparing food for many family gatherings at holidays, annual Super Bowl parties and other occasions over many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ross Rumbaugh; sisters Edith Thomas, Marian Thomas Hobson and Velma Thomas Marshall; brother Harold Thomas; sister-in-law Helen Kobrock; niece Brenda Thomas; and nephews Calvin Thomas, Barry Hobson, Mark “Sparky” Kobrock and Karl Kobrock.
The family would also like to thank the “adopted” family of Greg, Vicky and Kolby Kerr and Chelsey Baroni for their support and kindness over the years providing compassion and assistance allowing Anna Mae to remain in her home.
Family and friends will be received at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, until a 1 p.m. celebration of life service at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Because Anna Mae enjoyed the miracle of gardening and farm life during her lifetime and the value of being playful along with hard work, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support your local 4-H programs or in support of healthy play with a donation to Let’s Play America at letsplayamerica.org.