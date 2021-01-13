Anna Marie (Brilhart) Walker, 91, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana.
She was born in 1929 in Homer City to John C. and Martha Ann Carson Brilhart.
Mrs. Walker was a homemaker, having resided in Center Township for 72 years.
She enjoyed camping, gardening and yard work.
Anna Marie is survived by two sons and one daughter, D. Kevin Walker, Indiana, Cindy A. Walker, Indiana, and Jeffrey T. Walker and wife Kathy, Indiana; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lisle H. Walker; a great-grandson, Aaron Walker; sister, Pauline Angelo; and brother, John Brilhart.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.