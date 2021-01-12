Anna Mary Ellsworth

Anna Mary (Scarletta) Ellsworth, 85, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Born in Johnstown on July 22, 1935, she was the daughter of James and Margaret (Venet) Scarletta.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found joy in spending time with family, watching children, dancing, and had an undeniable sweet tooth. She enjoyed attending church and was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, William Ellsworth; four children, Jeffrey (Candy) Ellsworth, of Ephrata; Diane (Brett) Stewart, of Indiana; James (Sheila) Ellsworth, of Philadelphia; and William (Alicia) Ellsworth, of Smyrna, Del. Other family survivors are her grandchildren, Clarissa (Walter) Stewart, Lancaster; William P. Ellsworth (Heather), Narvon; Nicole (Ricky) Long, Martinsburg, W.Va.; Megan (Ryan) Crosby, Lititz; Nicholas (Hayley) Robson, Indiana; Ryan (Olivia) Stewart, Indiana; Jimmy J. Moody, Philadelphia; Kayla (Michael) Young, Smyrna; and Madyson Ellsworth, Robinson; and 11 great-grandchildren; and she will be missed by her sister, Joanne (Jim) Wagner, Windber, and nieces, Robin Cope and Wendy Gordon.
Anna Mary was a graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Class of 1953. She also attended Cambria Rowe Business College for two years. Anna Mary worked at Penelec, MetLife and she was also a nanny for children in their own homes for families from Johnstown, Bradford and Indiana.
Family and friends were to be received from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. today at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, with Deacon Michael Russo officiating. Those planning to attend were asked to please adhere to COVID guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. Committal was scheduled for St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Geistown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna Mary’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donate.
