Anna Mary (Scarletta) Ellsworth, 85, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, with Deacon Michael Russo officiating.
Those planning to attend are asked to adhere to COVID guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. Committal is scheduled for St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Geistown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna Mary’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donate. Online condolences may be posted at www.wharrisfuneralhome.com.