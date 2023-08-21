Anna May “Sissy” (Kampas) Charles, 93, of Clarksburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born May 17, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Walter Kampas and Anna (Gauss) Kampas.
Sissy was a graduate of Perry High School and the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, both of Pittsburgh. She had worked at Indiana Hospital as a registered nurse. She was an avid quilter and a charter member of the Loyalhanna Quilt Guild, Saltsburg. Sissy was a dog-lover and rescued many dogs from various shelters. Sissy volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels, Red Cross Blood Mobiles and at St. Andrew’s Village. She enjoyed caring and tending to her neighbors and neighborhood.
She is survived by a son, Harry “Hank” Charles and wife, Cecilia, of Danielson, Conn.; grand-children Paul Charles and fiancée, Kelly Chronley, of Massachusetts; Elizabeth Mancino and husband, Joe, of Connecticut; Adrienne Buck and husband, James, of North Carolina; and Heidi Charles, of North Carolina; great-grandchildren Sophia Mancino and Lucas, Griffin and Calvin Buck; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Charles, in 2013; sister Matilda Hook; and brother Walter Kampas.
In keeping with Anna’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Anna’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or an animal shelter of your choice.
