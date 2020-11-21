Anna Runco

Anna “Tanny” Runco, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family members at Excela Health, Latrobe.
She was born Jan. 19, 1943, to Frank Sr. and Susanna K. (Kuffa) Runco in Beyer.
Anna worked at Robertshaw Controls, Hills Department Store and Breeze Industries, Tunnelton. She enjoyed word puzzles, exploring her iPad, television and connecting with friends by telephone. Anna’s favorite song was Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” which was played as a dedication to her at many of her nieces’ and nephews’ weddings. She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church in Sagamore.
Anna is survived by her sister, Rita (Tom) Lavis, of Seward; two brothers: Frank (Shirley) Runco Jr., of Washington, Pa.; and William (Eileen) Runco, of Indiana; sister-in-law Margaret Runco, of Rural Valley; and nieces and nephews Tom, Mike and Tricia; Doug; Susan and Bill; Regina, Jamie and David.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Philip Runco.
Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service by the Rev. Father Ronald Maquinana at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.