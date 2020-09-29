Anna Wasylyshyn Pasternak passed away peacefully at Indiana Square Personal Care Home on Sunday, Sept 27, 2020.
Born on June 11, 1915, in Aultman, she was 105 years of age. She was the oldest of 10 children born to Samuel and Anastasia (Stella Yarnick) Wasylyshyn.
Mrs. Pasternak quit school after the seventh grade to go to work to help support her family. She eventually moved to Cleveland to find better employment. There she met and married Steven Pasternak, who was also from Indiana County. They lived in Cleveland until his unexpected death in 1962. Several years later she married Steven’s brother, Michael Pasternak, who was working with the UMWA in Washington, D.C. They made their home in Silver Spring, Md.
It was during this time that they were invited to attend two Inaugural Balls in Washington, D.C., President Lyndon Johnson in 1965 and President Richard Nixon in 1969. Anna also worked in the department store Woodward and Lothrop in Washington, D.C.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Catherine, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Steven Pasternak; her second husband, Michael Pasternak; six brothers: John, Mike, Pete, Basil, Frank and Nick Wasylyshyn, who was a casualty of the Korean War; and two sisters, Helen Sanford and Sophie Russell.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Father George Hnatko officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19 and to follow recent government regulations, masks and social distancing are required. Additionally, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight delay upon your arrival.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.