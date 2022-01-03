Annabell “Ann” (Nicholson) Mahan, 90, of Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home.
A daughter of Vinton and Mary (Kopsic) Nicholson, Ann was born on June 4, 1931, in Cambria County.
She graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1949, majoring in the business curriculum.
Ann was very proud of her proficiency in shorthand. She worked as a secretary/accountant for several years at McCreary Tires. She also worked at various businesses in the income tax and medical areas.
Ann loved the Lord and was a member of Christ Bible Fellowship Church in Indiana. The family is grateful to Pastor Joshua Webb for the time he spent with Ann.
Ann is survived by her husband, Don, whom she married in 1953. The 68 years that they shared were filled with love, happiness and devotion to each other.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by three daughters, Cindy Kissel (Martin), of Latrobe; Debbie Bacco (David), of Indiana; and Wendy Linsenbigler (Mark), of State College; sister, Mary Louise Nicholson, of Indiana; granddaughter Samantha Kissel, of Westlake, Ohio; and nephew, Jim Smatlak, of Punxsutawney.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty (Nicholson) Smatlak; niece, Carol Smatlak; and brother-in-law, Joseph Smatlak.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon Han, CRNP, of Caresalus Primary Care for her special care of Ann. They would also like to thank the Concordia-IRMC VNA and Penn Hospice.
In keeping with Ann’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held on the day of the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South, Indiana, PA 15701.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, has been entrusted with the arrangements.