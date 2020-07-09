Annabell J. Marcoaldi

Ann Marcoaldi peacefully received her heavenly reward on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born Annabell Jane Hilty on Feb. 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Harry and Rebecca Stiffler Hilty.
Ann was a wonderful wife and mother who adored her children and found great joy in her granddaughters, Nicole and Cassie, and loved all of her great-grandchildren. She was the secretary in the Public Relations Office at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for Dr. Arthur Nicholson and Sam Furgiuele. Ann was involved with the publicity of the Summer Theatre Guild with Dr. Nicholson and John Watta. In January 1965, she left IUP to work with her husband at their business, Indiana Feed and Supply.
In 1969 she began to prepare taxes for the public, along with maintaining their business. She enjoyed each and every one of her customers that she met along the way. Ann made lifelong friends and treasured their conversations. She would go out of her way to ensure everyone was taken care of. Ann also enjoyed line dancing with Lucille Randal’s “Silver Spurs,” where they danced at senior citizens centers, fairs and nursing homes in the area.
She married her high school sweetheart, Tony Marcoaldi, on June 7, 1952. They had two sons: Anthony and his wife, Jeannette; and Ken and his wife, Trish. She leaves behind two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren: Nichole Dinwiddie and her husband, James, and their two daughters, Riley and Piper; and Cassie Risinger and her husband, Nick, and their children, Mason and Haylie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; and six siblings: Calvin, Oren, Eugene, Kay, Dorothy and Audrey.
There will be no public viewing. A private family Mass will be held, per her request, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
In Ann’s memory, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Alice Paul House, P.O. Box 417, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family would also like to personally thank her amazing and loving caretakers for making her life so much more enjoyable because of their presence in her life.
