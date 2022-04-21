Annabelle Hayes

Annabelle (Buterbaugh) Hayes, 91, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from The Gardens at Indiana in Indiana.
The daughter of Noble and Flora Margaret (Bash) Buterbaugh, she was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Green Township, and was raised as part of a large family.
Annabelle attended Green Township High School and then went on to graduate from a nursing school in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Annabelle wed Robert W. Hayes on Aug. 5, 1962, and they shared almost 27 years together when he passed away on July 30, 1989.
She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana, where she was a member of the Jolly Seniors. A woman of great faith, she received seven certificates for reading through the entire Bible seven times. Into her 70s, Annabelle was still going on mission trips to Haiti.
In her career as a nurse’s aide, Annabelle was employed over the years at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho; St. Luke Hospital in Michigan; and Indiana Hospital in Indiana.
Annabelle’s hobbies included quilting; flower gardening and going traveling, especially on trips with her husband as well as her group of church lady friends.
Her husband served years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Annabelle became a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) in Kentucky and was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Washington, D.C.
Annabelle is survived by her three daughters: Kathryn A. Querry and husband Ivan, of Indiana; Margie St. Clair and husband Allen, of Aiken, S.C.; and Robin Miller, of Indiana; her four grandchildren: Melissa Broskin and husband Phil; Justin Querry and fiancé Lisa Harvan; Matthew Miller; and Rebecca Bougher and husband Duane; four great-grandchildren: Haley E. Johnson, Max Johnson, Aidan Bougher and Mila Bougher; and her sister, Shirley M. Brantley and husband Ray, of Piedmont, S.C.
Annabelle is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Peggy Taylor, and her two special friends, Peggy Mogle and Shirley Wilhelm.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her eight brothers: Robert, Samuel, Ernest, David, Noble Jr., Paul, Buddy and Martin Buterbaugh; her sister, Edna Vasbinder; her infant brother, Harry Lee Buterbaugh; her two infant sisters: Mary Lou and Dorothy Jean Buterbaugh; and her half brother, Elmer Lockhart.
At Annabelle’s request, private arrangements for her family are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Annabelle’s family extends their heartfelt and grateful appreciation to Penn Hospice; Wendy and the staff at The Gardens at Indiana; and their mother’s physicians: Dr. Matthew Klain, Dr. Matthew Nettleton and Dr. Eric Heasley for all of their exceptional care and kindness toward Annabelle and their family.
