Annabelle L. (Sutter) Campbell, 93, of Indiana, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Punxsutawney on July 1, 1929, she was a daughter of Charles E. Sutter and Clara Belle (Tiger) Sutter. She was the widow of Harold James Campbell Sr., who died May 14, 2015. They married Jan. 15, 1949, and shared more than 66 years of marriage.
Annabelle was a graduate of Clymer High School. For several years she handled the distribution of The Indiana Gazette, as well as several other newspapers in the Clymer area. She loved to cook family meals for her 12 children and their families. Annabelle deeply loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, or as she referred to them in her notes, “the little ones.” She enjoyed crocheting, quilt making and baking for her family and friends.
She is remembered by the following children: Thomas E. Campbell and his friend, Flo Youd, Lake Wales, Fla.; Sharon L. Coy (Dave), Flinton, Pa.; Patricia States, Indiana; Robert W. Campbell (Andria), Stephens City, Va.; Deborah C. Holby (Ronald), Strongstown; Bonnie Mountain (Roy), Seward; Denise Altemus (Jeff), Penn Run; John Campbell, Chambersburg; Charles Campbell (Jolene), Hollidaysburg; Donald Campbell, Indiana; and Scott Campbell, Warren, Ohio. Annabelle is also missed by 31 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Henry, Girard, Pa.; and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son Harold J. Campbell Jr.; granddaughters Jessica Altemus and Anna Campbell; great-great-grandson Bryce Holby; brother Charles Sutter; and son-in-law Russell States.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.