Anne Doud Miltz, 86, of Indiana, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Indiana.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 2, 1935, she was the daughter of George and Elizabeth Doud, of Cincinnati.
She married George Robert Miltz on June 14, 1960. Together they raised three sons and are the grandparents of four grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband and two sons, Peter Miltz and Timothy Miltz.
Anne was a lifelong educator. She taught at various schools in Cincinnati and Geneva, N.Y., before ending her career at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School in Indiana. She also served as Chaplain for Hospice in Indiana. Anne was devoted to her family. She enjoyed reading and loved teaching and connecting with people. She also loved and adored her sons and their families. She was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
Anne is survived by her son, Andrew Miltz and wife Julie (Rudy), of Lancaster; and daughter-in-law, Kendra (Brode) Miltz, of Indiana. Other surviving family members include her grandchildren, Sophie and Isabelle Miltz, of Los Angeles, Calif., Logan Miltz, of Indiana, and Lucas Miltz, of Lancaster; sister, Rosemary Williams, of Cincinnati; and brother, Bill Doud, also of Cincinnati.
There will be no public service due to the COVID-19 concerns. A private memorial may be held at a later date.
The Miltz family is being served by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.