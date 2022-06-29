Anne E. (Benedict) Montgomery, 85, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her daughter Vickie’s home.
She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Canandaigua, N.Y., the daughter of the late Charles Benedict and Arlene (Cavanaugh) Benedict.
Anne was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. She was a head cook at Blairsville-Saltsburg School District for many years. Anne was a dedicated Chestnut Hills Social Center volunteer and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Montgomery, of Youngstown; Peggy Barnhart and husband Mike, of Homer City; and Vickie Reese, of Josephine; grandchildren, Charles Moore, Dawn Lattanzio, Shannon Barnhart and wife Tiffany, Donald Ferrenberg, Michael Barnhart Jr., Autumn Dailey, Patrick Reese and Amanda Reese; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Ruth Kennedy, of Barker, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Ralph Montgomery, in 2013; daughter, Patty Ford; grandchild, Frank Brink; infant son, Richard Lee Montgomery; and brother, John Benedict.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with the Rev. John Smaligo officiating.
Internment will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Chestnut Hills Social Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.
