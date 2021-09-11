A service of remembrance for Anne Marie Richard will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. in the Weybridge Congregational Church, Weybridge, Vt., after which refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall.
An internment of ashes will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Because of COVID precautions, social distancing will be necessary; masks are discretionary. It would help, therefore, to leave a message on the church answering system at (802) 545-2579 or write to Anne Loseff at anne@loseff.gg if you wish to attend.
All friends and associates of Rie’s are joyfully welcome.