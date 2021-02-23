Annette K. Dunmire

Annette Kay “Booge” Dunmire, 64, of Maynard, Mass., formerly of Saltsburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at UPMC East in Monroeville.
She was born on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1956, in Saltsburg and was the daughter of David M. and Mary Ann Shirley Dunmire.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Concord, Mass. Annette worked as a psychologist. She attended both Penn State University and Yale University.
She loved watching birds, nature, football and most recently followed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She was an accomplished trumpet player who played in high school and college, sang in the church choir and liked beading.
She is survived by her fiancée, Ellen R. Carlson-Dunmire; her son, Benjamin Dunmire-Burgess, of California; her step-children, Carl “Nils” Van Nest and Jorie Van Nest of Massachusetts; and numerous close cousins.
At her request, all funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.