The Indiana Arts Association’s Arts Camp returns for its 21st annual art, music and theater summer program of celebrating the creative talent of Indiana County’s kids.
Since Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., elementary kids in first through sixth grade have been hard at work creating artistic pieces, practicing musical numbers and rehearsing plays led by certified art teachers, some of whom were former students themselves, to organize an art show for their families on Friday at 3 p.m at Indiana Senior High School.
Parents were encouraged to sign-up their children for the camp before July 1 and were asked to pay a tuition of $150 for elementary kids and $170 for high school kids, which covers the cost of supplies and teacher’s salaries. A scholarship, the Alice O’Dell award, is available for “deserving students who may not be able to attend otherwise.”
The Arts Camp began 22 years ago, in 2001, when Dodson recognized a need in the area for a summer camp that caters to the more creative crowd in schools, one of whom was her daughter, Megan Klingensmith.
“There was nothing really for kids (at that time) that weren’t sports-y,” Dodson said, “and my daughter was rather artsy.
“I based where we went with things about what I liked about other programs.”
In its first year, the camp only spanned four days, included elementary kids grades 4-6 and only taught art classes in the Indiana Theater’s fourth floor — where many campers noted its sweltering atmosphere — but along with the IAA “generous” support, according to Dodson, the camp steadily grew into a two-week program spanning most elementary and high school grades that teaches art, music and theater classes.
Since 2020, which the IAA skipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enrollment has plateaued, but that hasn’t stopped the passion for the arts from both students and teachers.
This year, while not official, was inundated with insect imagery. Bugs of all varieties were made from quick-dry clay, paper plates and some even sculpted into tic-tac-toe boards, like one camper’s ladybugs and worms version who battle for their leafy home.
Additionally, the older grades worked on coasters that stack to create a variety of tasty ceramics. One student even created an Eggs Benedict stack. The first and second graders were taught by Alissa Gilliand and the third through sixth graders were taught by Morgan Scalese.
“I have absolutely wonderful teachers and it’s why I’ve been doing it as long as I have,” Dodson, who holds an art education degree herself, said. “Morgan and Alissa have been doing this for four years now and the ideas they come up with it’s like ‘that’s really cool, I would do that, yeah.’”
In addition to these creative crafts, students under the direction of Aleah Kessel, Davey Byer and Keely McCune put together theater and musical shows. Kessel directed the first- through fourth-grade theater performances while Byer directed the fifth- and sixth-grade performance. McCune handled the musical performances for all attending grades.
The first and second graders, performed “Snow White and the White Witch” and “Bandit at Lunchtime” (camper created shows) and performed their own adaptation of “A Ram Sam Sam,” a popular Moroccan children’s song.
Also created by the campers and, the third and fourth graders performed ”Magic Mayhem” and ”The Basement,” and performed the Hungarian folk tune “Boots of Shining Leather.”
Finally, the fifth and sixth graders performed “Breathe,” a play by Debra A. Cole that focuses on teaching children how to manage stress and anxiety in a healthy manner. Their musical performance was the “North Skelton Sword Dance,” a long sword dance from the titular town in Yorkshire, England.
“Just to see the importance of being able to express yourself,” Patricia Dodson, the IAA youth and education chair and camp director, said, “being able to release some of that anxiety or frustration, whether its music, writing, drawing, painting or theater, it’s a good way to release some of that anxiety, and there’s a lot of anxiety out there right now.”
While the elementary students will wrap up their camp today, the high school kids will begin their camp on July 25, where between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. they are expected to create even more unique and expressive pieces for their and their families’ enjoyment, including “Anxiety is Orange,” a play centered around dealing with anxiety and emotions with color.
