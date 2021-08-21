Anthony Borzcik, 93, of Lucernemines, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, with his family at his side.
A son of Stephen and Marcella (Matejovie) Borzcik, Tony was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Vintondale. He was raised from the age of 4 by his father and stepmother, Emma (Yanche Sofko) Borzcik.
Anthony and Eleanor (Butchko), of Johnstown, were married Sept. 8, 1951, in Vintondale. This September would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.
Tony is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Butchko) Borzcik; his children, Stephanie (Richard) Parkington, of Lake Monticello, Va., Stephen Borzcik, of Boulder, Colo., and Christina (Kevin) Benner, of York Springs; his 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Francine, Michael, Emily, Caroline, Matthew, Mandy, Hannah and Noah; his four great-grandchildren, Luke, Erin, Natalie and Adam; and his sister, Elizabeth Verbano. He was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Michael Borzcik and Joan Rethi; and his siblings, Margaret Petsche, John Borzcik, Marcella Istenes, Stephen Sofko, John Sofko and Helen Kopidlowski.
Tony attended Vintondale High School. He then served his country during WWII as a Merchant Marine, followed by several years in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Purdue University in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and was a registered professional engineer. He began his career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron, Ohio. In 1964 he moved his family to Indiana to be the plant engineer for McCreary Tire & Rubber Co.
He retired early to pursue his dream of planting and running an orchard business, which was successfully realized with the creation of Sleepy Hollow Orchard in Indiana. His other passion for golf led to a job as the head groundskeeper at the VFW golf club. His last years were devoted to "Tony's Orchard" at his home in Lucernemines and selling his fruit at the Indiana County Farmer's Market. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at the St. Louis Cemetery, which is located directly behind Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site, at 403 Lucerne Road, Lucernemines.
In memory of Tony, please support your local farmer's market. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
