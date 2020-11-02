Anthony E. Staff

Anthony “Tony” E. Staff, 90, of Indiana, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1930 in Aultman to Frank and Grace L. Maloney Staff.
Tony was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, the Sammy Ray Band and the VFW Post #1989, Indiana and was part of the Honor Guard for the American Legion, Homer City
A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. While there, he played in the Army Band. He earned the Ambassador for Peace Medal, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and served as a pole lineman.
He was employed by First Energy (Penelec) as a machinist and retired as a supervisor.
He loved to play his saxophone and, under his father’s direction, he had played since he was 8 years old. Tony played at many venues and multiple functions throughout his life.
Surviving are two daughters, Carla Jean (CJ) VanCamp and husband Matthew, Pittsburgh, and Paula Jo Rhoades and husband John Ramsell, Homer City; and the following siblings, Francis Mingin, Mount Holley, N.J.; Joseph Staff and companion Pat, Worthington; Jean Cowan, Ocala, Fla.; Vince Staff and wife Barb, New Alexandria; and Virginia Gordish and husband Ted, Homer City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Jean (Morrow) Staff, in 2008; by his infant son, Anthony, in 1950; and by the following siblings, Mary Boden, Pete Staff, Lena Smatana, Margaret Kolish, Loretta Fancella, Frank Staff and two infant brothers.
A Funeral Mass and interment will be private. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave., Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the SOS Animal Rescue, Jeanette, PA 15644.