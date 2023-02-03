Anthony Michael Tauriello Jr., 64, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home.
The son of Anthony M. Tauriello Sr. and Joan (Tiano) Tauriello, he was born July 14, 1958, in Killeen, Texas.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.