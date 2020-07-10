Anthony P. Sulkosky, 90, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died Thursday, July 9, 2020, on his farm.
Born Jan. 17, 1930, in Derry Township, he was the son of Stanley Sulkosky and Mary (Polosky) Sulkosky.
He was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville.
Anthony was a dairy farmer in Derry Township. He loved farming, the outdoors and Pirates baseball.
Surviving are his daughters Anita Reese and
husband Matthew and Sherry Kitner and husband Todd, all of Blairsville; a son, Vincent Sulkosky, Ruckersville, Va.; grandchildren Dane Kitner and fiancee Anna, Blairsville;
Derick Kitner, Blairsville; and Kyle, Cheyenne, Breanna, Samantha, Josh and Nevaeh Reese; and brother Stanley Sulkosky, Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene (Mizikar) Sulkosky, in 2004; brothers Edward, John, Walter and Zigmund Sulkosky; and sisters, Stella, Theresa and Rose Kozemchak.
In keeping with Anthony’s wishes, visitation and services will be private.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at the convenience of the family. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Masks are required at church.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Anthony’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.