Anthony “Tony” Popson, 68, of Ridgway, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Popson; his daughter, Danielle Popson; two brothers, Joe (Patty) Popson and Mike (Kitty) Popson; three nephews: Steve (Mary Lou) Popson, Joe (Sherri) Popson and Mike (Melanie) Popson; three nieces: Lisa (Ron) Moreau, Michele (Frank) Camilli and Katie (Richard) Craig; numerous great-nieces and -nephews; and friends who were family, Dave (Jeanne) Stake and Andria (Ed) Mocek.
Tony was born Jan. 1, 1953, to Kathryn and Joseph Popson in White Township and grew up in Clymer. His family spent many weekends fishing in Barnes, where he met Debbie 53 years ago. He graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1971 and from DuBois Business College in 2004. Tony worked at Domtar, then Carlisle Motion Control, until its closing in 2002.
Tony was a friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was passionate about sewing (always making the best Halloween costumes for his daughter, Danielle), feeding the wildlife in his backyard, playing cards, grilling and baking. After his retirement, he enjoyed going to Elk County Foods (Justin) and the post office (Tina and Dan) daily and giving everyone a hard time. Known by his family as Mr. Fix-It, he had a solution to everything. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his kind heart and generous personality — but especially for his french fries and pork chops.
The family thanks the staff at Penn Highlands Hospital in St. Marys and Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh for their care and comfort.
Tony’s ashes will be scattered at his favorite spot to fish, along the banks of the Tionesta Creek. A small celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
All of those who wish to honor his life are invited to hang a bird feeder at their home.