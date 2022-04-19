Anthony Sottile Jr., 90, of Indiana, peacefully passed away at his home Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Born in Sagamore on April 14, 1932, he was a son of Anthony Sottile and Anna Marie (Arico) Sottile. He married the former Sara Giorgianni on Oct. 21, 1961. Last year, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Tony was a 1950 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for several years in the mid-1950s. He then served an apprenticeship with the B&O Railroad prior to his full-time employment at both Fisher Scientific and Season-All Industries in Indiana, where he enjoyed a lengthy career and became a department supervisor.
Tony was a longtime member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church where he was a past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. McNelis Council No. 1481. He was also a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks, culminating in his service as the exalted ruler. Tony also held memberships in the Indiana Allied Club and was a lifetime member of the Sagamore VFW.
Locally, he was a well-known sports enthusiast, enjoying a long career in the Indiana County baseball league, which led to his induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. He then managed the Indiana VFW team in the Indiana County Junior Legion and Indiana Auto Supply team in the Senior Legion. He recently authored an article about his father’s garden in Sagamore that was published in Primo magazine. He golfed in a number of local golf leagues and scored a hole-in-one at Meadow Lane Golf Course.
In his spare time, Tony enjoyed watching all of the local college and professional sports teams as well as Notre Dame football and the PGA tour. He was well-known for making his own wine, winning several awards at local wine festivals. He also enjoyed cooking, especially with fresh ingredients from his own garden.
In addition to his wife, Sara, he is sadly missed by his three children: Anna Marie Mano (Paul), of Marion Center; Anthony Sottile III (Patti), of Indiana; and Frank Sottile (Laura), of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Kasia Mano, Justin Sottile, Kariann Mano, Holli Smith (Gray) and Nathaniel Sottile; his brother, Michael Caruso (Geraldine), of Ford City; and several nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents and by the following siblings: Nancy Cirifalco, Jean Masonis, Bette Bertel, Josephine Jakubisin, Frank Sottile and Andrew Sottile.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Rosary service will be at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Tage Danielson as celebrant. Interment will be made at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.