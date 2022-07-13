Anthony Stasko

Anthony D. Stasko, 58, of Indiana, tragically passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Born Jan. 13, 1964 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Raymond A. Stasko and Josephine (Peternel) Stasko.
Tony was a 1982 graduate of Plum High School, and worked as a crane operator for Union Local #66.
He loved riding Harleys and enjoyed all kinds of music. Tony even played the guitar and piano. He liked hunting with his dogs.
Tony was “majestic” in many ways to those who knew and loved him. He’d do anything for anyone, and had a magnetic personality people were attracted to. Tony would often be late for visits with friends and family as he had to stop to visit other people along the way. He even appeared as an extra in the Christopher Nolan “Batman” series filmed in Pittsburgh.
Tony is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kimberly A. (Kalbaugh) Stasko; stepson, John “J.F.” (Amber) Kalbaugh, of Dayton; grandchildren, Jacen, Wyatt and Leena; sister, Christine (Carl) Martin, of St. Augustine, Fla.; nieces, Victoria Ragan, Ashley Martin, Sabrina Clemons and Cassandra Bartman; and a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.
A memorial service to honor Tony’s life will be announced for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, make a kind gesture for someone in Tony’s memory, which will help keep his spirit alive in the hearts of those who loved him.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.