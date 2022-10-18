Anthony “Tony” Sebastian Bernardi, 87, of Rural Valley, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
He was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Midland, to Pasquale and Margaret (Boniti) Bernardi.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Gosetti) Bernardi, whom he married June 29, 1963; daughter Margaret Santos, of Leesburg, Va., and children: Francesca, Luisa, Gabriela, Rosi and Joseph Antonio; Pasquale Bernardi and wife Marianna, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and their children, Anthony and Ella; Adele Magagnotti and husband Rafe, of Kittanning, and their children, Dante and Antonio; and Angelica Bernardi, of Kittanning, and her daughter, Olivia Kovalovsky. He is also survived by his brother, Jesse Bernardi and his wife, Patricia; sister-in-law Angelina Bernardi; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Enrico Santos; and granddaughter Gianna Santos. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Bernardi; and his sister, Mame Cherene and husband John.
Tony had great love for his family and Catholic faith, and he was a devoted member to his church and community.
Tony was an avid reader, and he loved “Jeopardy!” and crosswords. He also enjoyed caring for his dog, Princess.
Family traditions were extremely important to Tony, such as taking trips to Kennywood with his children and grandchildren, watching March Madness, going on beach vacations with family and participating in holiday traditions.
Tony graduated from Midland High School in 1952 and Geneva College in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and a year-and-a-half in France.
He coached the French American Basketball Team to the finals of the U.S. Army All-European Theatre and was named Coach of the Year in France.
Tony was hired at Shannock Valley High School in 1960. He taught social studies for five-and-a-half years and became a guidance counselor for 31½ years. While he was teaching and coaching, he was also the adviser for student council, senior class and varsity “S” club.
He was the assistant football coach for three years, baseball head coach for six years, assistant basketball coach for one year and head coach for 12 years at Shannock Valley High School.
Tony’s main goal in his profession was not only for his students and athletes to excel academically and athletically, but for them to develop work ethic, teamwork skills and a competitive fire that would benefit them throughout their personal and professional lives.
Tony was hired as an assistant basketball coach at IUP for 14 years. He was selected to the Midland Hall of Fame, IUP Sports Hall of Fame, Armstrong County Hall of Fame and Beaver County Hall of Fame. Tony was also named Armstrong County Teacher of the Year in 1995.
He served on the church council for 15 years, Head of Love Fund for 24 years, Armstrong County Youth Commission for 10 years and was on the board at the Red Cross and the United Way.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Burial will take place in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery in Yatesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, P.O. Box 327, Yatesboro, PA 16263.