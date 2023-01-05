Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville (Brenizer), passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
The daughter of Frank R. and Nellie (Aujay) Primozich, Antoinette was born in Latrobe on July 24, 1939.
She went on to graduate from Derry Area High School (1957) and work as an admissions clerk at Latrobe Area Hospital for more than 30 years.
She was a steadfast and involved member of the SS Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Theresa No. 562, Angels of Compassion and the Red Hat Society. More than anything, she loved making memories with her family.
Whether it was sharing a love of books, playing a rousing game of Phase 10, moving the kitchen table for a dance party, supporting her children and grandchildren at their events or cheering on the IUP football or women’s basketball team, her family could always count on her to be there.
As a sister, niece, aunt, mother, grandmother and bubba, she shared her love abundantly, always opening her home for family gatherings.
In her passing, her family will continue this legacy of love. She is survived by her five children, Donald R. Trenney (Lynn), Karen L. Trenney, Ronald L. Trenney, Jr. (Amy), Frank A. Trenney and Gina M. Yanoff (Chuck); six grandchildren, Chad (Tara), Jaimie (Joe), Emily (Ray), Katie, Faith and Trenney; three great-grandchildren, Roman, Averie and Remi and two great-grandchildren on the way; two sisters, Nancy Stewart and Frances Zurick (John); and a special aunt, Dorothy Cheselske.
She was welcomed to Heaven by those who preceded her in death: her loving parents, Frank and Nellie; and her husband, Ron, who went home to be with the Lord in 2002.
Family, friends, and loved ones will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for immediate family, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in the SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion and Latrobe Area Hospital. A special thank you goes directly to Dr. Matthew Sulecki and Antoinette’s guardian special angel nurse, Jody Guidas.
The family is requesting memorial donations to be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601 or the Excela Health Home Care & Hospice Fund, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book, or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.