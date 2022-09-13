Antoinette Sklanka, 76, of Indiana, passed away at her home Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
She was born March 24, 1946, in Carbondale, to Wesley and Ceil (Kowalko) Sklanka.
Antoinette graduated from Forest City High School in 1964 and received her bachelor’s from Penn State University in 1967. She worked for and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2017.
Antoinette is survived by her children Robert (Debbie) Ianarelli, of Indiana, and Monica Ianarelli, of Pittsburgh, as well as her grandchildren Nicole, Brooke and Hannah Ianarelli.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Sklanka.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Father Andrew Corriente, O.F.M., Cap., as celebrant.
Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Forest City, at the convenience of the family.
