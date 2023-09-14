Antonio “Tony” Arroyo, 93, of Indiana, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Born March 14, 1930, in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of Manuel and Juana (Guerrero) Arroyo.
Tony was known as “server of libations” at several locations including the Brown Hotel and the Grapevine. He began his career at the famous Copacabana Night Club in New York.
You could see Tony driving around town even on the day of his passing, running errands. He always had a smile, a funny line or a hug for everyone.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Susan (Letso) Arroyo; daughters Joanne and Irene; sons Robert and Thomas; stepson Peter; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; six brothers; and two daughters, Mary Jane and Christina.
A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. In Tony’s memory, please wear a colorful shirt. He loved his Hawaiian shirts.
Memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home at 898 Old Route 119 North, Indiana, PA 15701 or by calling (724) 463-4499.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.