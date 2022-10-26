April Marie Jodon, 29, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, while at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The daughter of Francis E. and Tina Marie (Krouse) Jodon, Sr., she was born Aug. 19, 1993, in Indiana.
April was a graduate of Purchase Line High School where she was a member of band and chorus. She enjoyed attending Summit Church and especially enjoyed the prayer meetings.
Surviving are her parents; grandmother, Lucille Deyarmin; sister, Nora (Thomas) Bell; brother, Francis (Tiffany) Jodon Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Clymer Volunteer Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family.