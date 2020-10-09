Arlene (Olsen) Clawson, 89, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Clarence P. and Alma K. (Ashbaugh) Olsen, she was born June 26, 1931, in Plumville.
Mrs. Clawson was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville, The Historical Society of the Blairsville Area and supported Four Footed Friends. She graduated from Derry High School, Class of 1949, and worked as an aide for 23 years at Torrance State Hospital, retiring in 1990. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, baking, working crossword puzzles and traveling.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, John Wayne Clawson, whom she married July 8, 1950; two sons, Jeffrey W. Clawson, of Blairsville, and Michael D. Clawson (Jane), of Indiana; two daughters, Bonnie Stipcak (David), of Blairsville, and Kathy Gilmore (Bob), of Blairsville; eight grandchildren, Gretchen, Kelli, Ryan, Rachel, Jeffrey, Nathan, Matthew and Zachery; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Olsen, of Niles, Ohio; and two sisters, Nancy Gregg, of Terra Alta, W.Va., and Carolyn Tonkin, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Darren, in 2000; a brother, Clarence P. Olsen Jr.; and two sisters, Viola Kellerman and Judy Olsen.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Independent Baptist Church, 123 Bridge St., Blairsville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rob Ingmire officiating. Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family extends a special “thank you” to the nurses of 365 Hospice for their care. Memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701 in memory of Arlene Clawson.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 50 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face covering will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
