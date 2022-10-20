Arlene Marie Kupchella, 26, of Nanty Glo, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Born in Indiana on May 14, 1996, Arlene was the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret (Adams) Kupchella.
In addition to her parents, Arlene is survived by her sister Laura Mills-Smith; aunts and uncles Charles (Adele) Kupchella, Thomas (Carol) Kupchella, James (Janet) Kupchella, Eugene (Gina) Kupchella, Elizbeth (Bernard) Togia, and Louise Nail and Joan Mansuy.
Arlene loved and had special relationships with Wendy McGinnis and Chrissy Agagliati. She was also survived by numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother Aaron Mills; her grandparents Charles and Margaret (Buoite) Kupchella and Joseph and Arlene Adams; and her uncles Philip Kupchella and John Adams.
Arlene had attended both Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but the COVID pandemic and a persistent heart ailment, coupled with bouts of serious blood infections, interrupted her educational plans for a future career in art.
Her fascination with all aspects of arts and crafts evolved from coloring books in her youth to nearly all expressions of art in the years that followed, including painting, drawing, sculpture, working with stained glass, photography and home crafts such as wreath making.
With her mother, Arlene enjoyed baking, candy-making, gardening, swimming, long walks in the woods and earning her third-degree black belt in Taekwondo through the American Taekwondo Association. Arlene participated in several local, statewide and national tournaments with Master Wendy McGinnis.
Arlene, like her father, loved the outdoors and the two shared many enjoyable days together exploring the local woodlands. They often walked and biked on the Ghost Town Trail and took hikes in the forest. In the spring they observed the growth of frogs from eggs to tadpoles and then to full-grown adults; in the summer, they enjoyed catching and releasing salamanders and crayfish; in the fall, they enjoyed the beautiful foliage, while collecting chestnuts for a nighttime snack; and in the winter, they would make campfires and drink hot cocoa, and collect and eat chestnuts.
In addition to her family, Arlene loved all of her friends and especially those who stood by her as she faced life’s travails. She will be sorely missed by all. Arlene had a special gift. She touched the lives of everyone she met. Arlene was someone you never forgot.
There will be a private viewing. Funeral mass to celebrate Arlene’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nanty Glo, with Father Leonard Voytek as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA.
Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Nanty Glo, is in charge of the arrangements.