Arlene Marie Patterson, 90, of Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Rose Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Grant E. and Twila Jane (Thomas) McIntire; she was born in Plumcreek, Armstrong County, on Oct. 5, 1930.
Arlene was a member of Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, Kent, where she served as an elder and a deacon. She was a graduate of Elderton High School.
She enjoyed knitting, flower gardening, embroidering, making Easter and Christmas candy, and helping her husband at the auction.
Arlene is survived by her sister, Dolores J. Wagner, of Beyer; a brother, Ronald G. McIntire (Louise), of Elderton; a sister-in-law, Donna McIntire, of Indiana; nine nieces and nephews, Debbie Buchleitner, Jeff McIntire (Charlotte), Sandy Bressler (Sam), Kathi Van Horn (Greg), Bill McIntire (Luanne), Susan Carson (Jim), Sharon Kim, Lorraine Reefer (Alan), Diane McIntire; and special friends, Ken Grant (Donna), David Grant (Patti), Rick Henry (Julie) and Jackie Laiz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant E. and Twila Jane McIntire; her husband, Doyle Weldon Patterson, who died in July 2009; two brothers, Delone C. and William J. McIntire; and a nephew, Robert A. Wagner, who died in December 2020.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 Seventh St., Indiana.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful nurses and staff for the excellent care they gave Arlene for the nine years she was at Rose Haven Personal Care Home.
Memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to the Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, ATTN: Treasurer, 127 Mill St., Kent, PA 15752.
