Arlene R. Smith, 70, of Rural Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 24, 1950, to Edgar and Arlene (Witty) Harkleroad, in Kittanning. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society.
Arlene is survived by her son, Jarrod B. (Jennifer) Smith, of Blairsville; two nieces, Amy Geibel and Nicole Reppard; and a nephew, Jason Harkleroad.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph E. Smith, who died Sept. 22, 2003; sister, Carol Ann Harkleroad; and a brother, Paul Harkleroad.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with Father Ron Maquina officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s R.C. Cemetery, Yatesboro.