Armando Pino

Armando G. “Mundo” Pino, 98, of Beyer, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
He was born Dec. 29, 1921, to Joseph and Josephine (Arella) Pino, in Beyer. Mundo worked as a postmaster at the Beyer post office.
He was a member of member of Sagamore VFW and St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro. He enjoyed horse racing, gambling and playing cards.
Mundo was a Navy veteran and served during World War II. He also was in the Merchant Marines.
Armando “Mundo” is survived by two daughters: Christine (Rick) Veoni, of Virginia, and Jodi Stewart, of Beyer; three grandchildren: Erin, Lindsey and Kayla; five great-grandchildren: Chloe, Ava, Addison, Natalie and Elliana; and a brother, Vincent “Jimmy” Pino, of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gertrude L. Pino, on July 14, 2013; four brothers: Bruno, Ralph, Alex and Raymond Pino; and a sister, Filomeno Petras.
As per Mundo’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore.
The family thanks Crystal Waters and VNA Hospice of Indiana for all their kindness and support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc. of Rural Valley.