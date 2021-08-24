Arnold C. 'Clair' 'Buck' Cameron

Arnold C. Cameron, 86, of Rossiter, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Punxsutawney, a son of Ethel M. (McFarland) and Arnold M. Cameron.
On Oct. 24, 1953, he married Dolores A. (Sands) Cameron, who preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2005.
Arnold was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and received an engineering degree from Penn State University.
He was a member of the Steffy United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing golf and cornhole and going to Punxy Phil’s Family Restaurant.
Arnold worked as an engineer for Syntron and then became a salesman for the company which is now known as FMC.
He was also a co-owner of a dairy farm.
He is survived by five children, Jeffrey Cameron and wife Cindy, of Rossiter; Kevin Cameron and wife Tina, of Rossiter; Diane HeLal, of Punxsutawney; Brian Cameron and wife Lisa, of Rossiter; and Leigh Volchko and husband Joseph, of Rossiter; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Dale Cameron, of DuBois; sister Dot Painter, of Rossiter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Schaffer; son-in-law Dean HeLal; brother William Cameron; sisters-in-law Jane Cameron and Helen Cameron; brother-in-law Jim Painter; and nephews, William Cameron Jr. and Vance Hankinson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Prevot officiating.
Interment will be in Devers Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Cameron to the Steffy United Methodist Church, 1970 Steffy Church Road, Rossiter, PA 15772.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.